U.S. policy not aimed at hostility, but reducing tension with N. Korea: Sullivan

"It is certain that the U.S. chief executive made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint. Now that what the keynote of the U.S. new DPRK policy has become clear, we will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the U.S. will find itself in a very grave situation," a North Korean diplomat said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Sunday (Korea Standard Time).