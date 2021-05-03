Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. retains goal of complete peninsula denuclearization, explores diplomacy with N. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea launches verbal bombardment against South, U.S. over Biden's N.K. policy (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden's 'stern N.K. deterrence' clashes with N. Korea's 'corresponding action' (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea unleashes three-pronged verbal bombardment after U.S. unveils N.K. policy (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden seeks complete N.K. denuclearization, N. Korea to devise 'corresponding action' (Segye Times)
-- 'Neither Trump nor Obama,' Biden takes '3rd way' in N.K. policy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Song Young-gil, elected new ruling party chief, says, 'Move forward for change' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Partial denuclearization for partial sanctions relief,' Biden's N.K. policy is practical, step-by-step approach (Hankyoreh)
-- N. Korea unleashes three statement bombs (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Those in 60s, 70s join cryptocurrency investment with retirement nest egg (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Busan port paralyzed, six-story containers appear (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP elects Song as leader as it faces multiple challenges (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Pyongyang slams Washington, Seoul after US completes NK policy review (Korea Herald)
-- NK feared to stage provocation around S. Korea-US summit (Korea Times)
