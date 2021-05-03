(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 3)

The U.S. said Saturday that it had completed the policy review. As White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki noted, Biden's policy will not focus on a "grand deal" sought by Trump nor will it rely on the "strategic patience" of the Obama administration. Biden is expected to take a practical approach based on diplomacy and deterrence. This could mean that he will not offer a generous package of incentives to the North before it takes substantive steps toward complete denuclearization. However, the North wants the U.S. to lift sanctions first. If both sides fail to narrow their differences, they cannot make any breakthrough. This will put the Biden administration to the test.

