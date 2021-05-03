(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 3)

If they want to become a leader, their judgment should be balanced. They may find a cue from a book titled "Economic Policy Agenda 2022" coauthored by five former economic officials. They proposed that the government collect tax from high income earners on today's levels and provide subsidies to the lower income groups. The presidential aspirants need to pay heed to their advice as they stressed the need to streamline the current welfare system to find fiscal resources and also emphasized justice in distribution. We hope the presidential hopefuls listen to their suggestions before it's too late.

