Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:06 May 03, 2021

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/10 Sunny 10

Incheon 17/10 Sunny 10

Suwon 20/08 Sunny 10

Cheongju 23/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/08 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 21/06 Sunny 0

Gangneung 23/12 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 23/08 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 24/09 Sunny 0

Busan 20/12 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!