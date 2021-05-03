Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea launches new frigate with improved anti-submarine capabilities

All News 09:30 May 03, 2021

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was to hold a launching ceremony Monday for a new 2,800-ton frigate with improved anti-submarine capabilities, the Navy said.

The new warship Daejeon is the fifth of the country's FFX Batch II frigates to replace the Navy's 1,500-ton frigates and 1,000-ton patrol combat corvettes, according to the military.

The ceremony was to be held at its manufacturer Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.'s Okpo shipyard on the southern island of Geoje, with the attendance of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Boo Suk-jong.

With 120 crew members aboard, the 122-meter frigate will carry various weapons, including ship-to-ship and surface-to-ground missiles, as well as a helicopter for naval operations.

The new frigate has improved capability to detect and attack submarines with a towed array sonar system and a long-range antisubmarine torpedo, according to the military.

"With improved anti-submarine capabilities, the Daejeon will play a key role as a main battleship of the Navy," an official said.

The new warship will be delivered to the Navy by the end of the next year after a trial period.

This undated photo, provided by the Navy, shows its new 2,800-ton frigate, named the Daejeon. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Navy #frigate #Daewoo Shipbuilding
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!