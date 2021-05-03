N.K. paper calls for tightened efforts against 'devil's virus'
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official paper on Monday continued to urge stepped up efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, days after the United States accused Pyongyang of committing brutal human rights violations under the guise of antivirus efforts.
Last week, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price released a statement, saying the North has taken "increasingly draconian measures," including shoot-to-kill orders at its border with China, under the pretext of fending off the COVID-19 pandemic.
The North's foreign ministry in response issued a statement accusing the U.S. of smearing its nationwide anti-epidemic measures as "human rights abuses" and insulting the dignity of the "supreme leadership in its grave politically-motivated provocation."
"We must not forget that the devil's virus, which has taken away millions of innocent lives, is still out there looking for the slightest opening of laxity at this very moment," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the ruling party, said Monday.
The paper said that North Koreans are strictly following social distancing rules in Pyongyang, including wearing masks and disinfecting their hands at every bus stop.
The North is also maintaining strict measures to disinfect people and conducting body temperature checks in its northeastern border city of Hoeryong in North Hamgyong Province, the paper said, amid speculation the move could be a precursor to easing border restrictions.
The city is located opposite Jilin Province of China, with the Tumen River separating the two countries.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the global pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.
