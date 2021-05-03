Kolon Industries Q1 net income down 68.1 pct. to 52 bln won
All News 10:50 May 03, 2021
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Kolon Industries Inc. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 52 billion won (US$46.5 million), down 68.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 160.3 percent on-year to 69.1 billion won. Sales increased 10.2 percent to 1.09 trillion won.
The operating profit was 18.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
