Regulator to take stern actions against illegal short selling
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Monday the country will take stern actions against illegal activities involving stock short selling as it allowed partial resumption of short selling after a 14-month ban.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) partially lifted its ban on short selling of some listed stocks after it imposed a six-month ban on the trading strategy in March last year and later extended it to ease market routs caused by the pandemic.
Short selling is a trading strategy in which investors sell stocks they borrowed on the belief that share prices will fall in the near future. When the prices decline, they can buy back the stocks at lower prices, pocket the profit and return the shares to the original owner.
FSC Vice Chairman Doh Kyu-sang said the country will closely monitor stock market movements and take stern actions against any illegal moves.
"The government will actively respond to market-disturbing activities, including illegal naked short selling, by imposing punishment that can be applied to the fullest extent of the law," Doh said at a meeting on responses to financial risks.
The country resumed short selling after enhancing protection measures for retail investors, who have demanded an outright ban on short selling to level the playing field with institutional and foreign investors.
South Korea bans naked short selling, or the sale of shares without borrowing stocks. Those who engage in naked short selling can face a prison term of one year and more and fine worth three to five times of illegal profits.
The country's key stock index rose 0.32 percent to 3,159.18 as of 10:59 a.m. after it started lower.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
-
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
-
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets