Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Unification minister vows continued efforts for 'meaningful' change in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Monday that tensions should not be heightened under any circumstances on the Korean Peninsula, vowing to make continued efforts to produce a "meaningful" change in stalled inter-Korean relations.
Lee made the remarks in a speech at a seminar on cross-border cooperation in the renewable energy sector, a day after Pyongyang slammed the South and the United States in a string of scathing statements.
Police chief orders thorough probe into anti-N.K. leafleting by defector group
SEOUL -- South Korea's police chief has ordered a swift and thorough probe into a North Korean defector group's alleged sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into the North last week, police officials said Monday.
Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong gave the order to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Sunday, hours after the North Korean regime threatened "corresponding action" in response to the "intolerable provocation."
Surviving victims of sexual slavery by Japan reduced to 14
SEOUL -- A South Korean woman forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II has died, a civic group said Monday, bringing down the number of registered surviving victims to 14.
The woman, identified only with her surname Yoon, died at around 1 p.m. Sunday at the age of 92 in Seoul, according to the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.
Top diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. to hold bilateral talks at G7 session in London
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States are set to hold bilateral talks on the margins of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting in London on Monday, officials said, with their agenda likely to include a coordinated strategy on North Korea.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, are scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. (London time) while they are in the British capital to attend the gathering of G7 foreign and development ministers, which will last through Wednesday.
Regional powers guard against uneven economic recovery, downside risks
SEOUL -- The top economic policymakers of South Korea, China and Japan on Monday called for vigilance against uneven economic recovery across the countries and increased downside risks amid the pandemic.
The finance ministers and central bank governors of the three nations virtually held their annual trilateral meeting to discuss ways to promote economic cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(LEAD) New cases back to 400s on fewer tests amid low vaccine supply
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell back to the 400s on Monday as fewer people took new virus tests over the weekend with concerns over another round of the pandemic still worrisome amid a low vaccine supply.
The country reported 488 more COVID-19 cases, including 465 local infections, raising the total caseload to 123,728, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korea launches new frigate with improved anti-submarine capabilities
SEOUL -- South Korea was to hold a launching ceremony Monday for a new 2,800-ton frigate with improved anti-submarine capabilities, the Navy said.
The new warship Daejeon is the fifth of the country's FFX Batch II frigates to replace the Navy's 1,500-ton frigates and 1,000-ton patrol combat corvettes, according to the military.
Regulator to take stern actions against illegal short selling
SEOUL -- South Korea's financial regulator said Monday the country will take stern actions against illegal activities involving stock short selling as it allowed partial resumption pf short selling after a 14-month ban.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) partially lifted its ban on short selling of some listed stocks after it imposed a six-month ban on the trading strategy in March last year and later extended it to ease market routs caused by the pandemic.
