Korea Shipbuilding wins 210 bln won order for 1 LNG carrier
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday that it has signed a 209.9 billion won (US$187.6 million) deal to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
Under the deal with a European company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co, a unit of KSOE, will build and deliver the vessel by October 2023, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.
The shipbuilder did not reveal the namer of the buyer.
KSOE has three shipbuilding subsidiaries -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
