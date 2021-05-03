Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Renault Samsung's April sales sink 28.6 pct on weak domestic demand

All News 15:17 May 03, 2021

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 28.6 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak domestic demand.

The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 9,344 vehicles in April, down from 13,087 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales tumbled 50.4 percent on-year to 5,446 units last month, while exports jumped 87.2 percent to 3,878 units over the cited period, XM3 the company said.

French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.

This photo provided by Renault Samsung on April 29, 2021, shows the automaker's QM6 SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

