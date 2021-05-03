Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hankook Tire & Technology Q1 net profit up 53.1 pct. to 149.5 bln won

All News 15:25 May 03, 2021

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 149.5 billion won (US$133.1 million), up 53.1 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 186 billion won, up 75.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 12.6 percent to 1.61 trillion won.
