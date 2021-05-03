SAMYANGHOLDINGS 138,500 DN 1,500

ShinhanGroup 39,050 DN 950

HITEJINRO 34,650 DN 200

Yuhan 62,100 DN 2,200

CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 4,000

DOOSAN 65,900 UP 2,700

DL 93,000 DN 1,600

Daesang 25,900 UP 50

Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 DN 450

SKNetworks 5,200 DN 100

ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 500

AmoreG 72,500 DN 1,000

HyundaiMtr 218,000 UP 6,000

BukwangPharm 20,750 DN 900

ILJIN MATERIALS 66,500 DN 2,600

Daewoong 33,400 DN 2,900

NEXENTIRE 8,430 DN 350

CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 DN 8,500

KCC 297,500 DN 15,500

SKBP 105,000 DN 4,000

DB HiTek 55,100 DN 200

CJ 97,300 UP 1,800

JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 350

LGInt 30,900 UP 100

DongkukStlMill 21,850 DN 2,100

SK hynix 131,500 UP 3,500

Youngpoong 684,000 UP 5,000

HyundaiEng&Const 50,200 DN 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,550 DN 650

SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,300 DN 700

Kogas 32,500 DN 2,400

Hanwha 29,800 DN 1,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,250 DN 350

KIA CORP. 80,100 UP 3,100

Doosanfc 40,150 DN 4,950

DHICO 12,800 DN 1,150

ShinpoongPharm 61,300 DN 8,500

SamyangFood 90,800 DN 1,800

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 DN 100

(MORE)