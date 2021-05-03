KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 138,500 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 39,050 DN 950
HITEJINRO 34,650 DN 200
Yuhan 62,100 DN 2,200
CJ LOGISTICS 167,500 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 65,900 UP 2,700
DL 93,000 DN 1,600
Daesang 25,900 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,200 DN 100
ORION Holdings 17,100 DN 500
AmoreG 72,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 218,000 UP 6,000
BukwangPharm 20,750 DN 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 66,500 DN 2,600
Daewoong 33,400 DN 2,900
NEXENTIRE 8,430 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 130,500 DN 8,500
KCC 297,500 DN 15,500
SKBP 105,000 DN 4,000
DB HiTek 55,100 DN 200
CJ 97,300 UP 1,800
JWPHARMA 28,800 DN 350
LGInt 30,900 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 21,850 DN 2,100
SK hynix 131,500 UP 3,500
Youngpoong 684,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,200 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,550 DN 650
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 UP 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,300 DN 700
Kogas 32,500 DN 2,400
Hanwha 29,800 DN 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,250 DN 350
KIA CORP. 80,100 UP 3,100
Doosanfc 40,150 DN 4,950
DHICO 12,800 DN 1,150
ShinpoongPharm 61,300 DN 8,500
SamyangFood 90,800 DN 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,900 DN 100
