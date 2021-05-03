KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
CJ CheilJedang 407,500 UP 12,000
TaekwangInd 1,044,000 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 23,350 DN 3,350
L&L 14,650 DN 700
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,500 DN 1,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,440 DN 320
HYUNDAI STEEL 55,000 DN 500
KAL 26,400 DN 500
Shinsegae 312,500 UP 8,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,240 DN 240
LG Corp. 126,500 0
Nongshim 281,500 DN 3,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,500 DN 5,500
SGBC 84,600 DN 1,800
Hyosung 107,500 UP 8,100
Binggrae 60,800 DN 1,200
GCH Corp 36,550 DN 50
LotteChilsung 148,500 UP 8,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,660 DN 70
POSCO 368,000 UP 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,400 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 181,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,700 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 3,945 DN 95
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,730 DN 270
SKC 132,000 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 49,100 UP 150
SamsungElec 81,700 UP 200
LOTTE 34,750 DN 1,850
NHIS 12,350 DN 500
SK Discovery 56,000 DN 1,900
LS 69,500 DN 3,800
GC Corp 341,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 43,500 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,900 DN 350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 639,000 DN 15,000
KPIC 297,000 DN 18,000
F&F 180,000 0
GS Retail 34,950 DN 850
NamsunAlum 3,665 DN 225
(MORE)
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
(LEAD) N. Korea says Biden 'made big blunder,' warns of 'worse crisis beyond control'
(2nd LD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets