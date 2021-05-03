KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 4,690 DN 140
HtlShilla 89,200 UP 2,700
Hanmi Science 65,500 DN 3,700
SamsungElecMech 177,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 108,500 DN 3,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,100 UP 100
KSOE 153,000 DN 500
Ottogi 549,000 DN 6,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,400 DN 650
IlyangPharm 35,900 DN 2,350
LS ELECTRIC 56,500 DN 400
KorZinc 442,500 DN 3,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,410 DN 90
SYC 57,600 DN 1,100
S-1 81,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 86,100 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 64,600 DN 2,200
S-Oil 89,900 UP 2,800
LG Innotek 194,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 286,500 DN 17,500
HMM 36,950 DN 2,250
HYUNDAI WIA 69,700 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 263,500 UP 3,500
Mobis 272,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,450 DN 1,150
ZINUS 82,900 DN 400
OCI 121,000 DN 4,000
HDC HOLDINGS 12,300 UP 150
Hanchem 247,000 DN 500
Hanon Systems 16,300 UP 100
SK 274,000 DN 2,000
DWS 43,600 UP 250
KEPCO 23,450 DN 200
SamsungSecu 41,450 DN 1,200
KG DONGBU STL 18,950 DN 1,050
Handsome 41,700 DN 1,750
Asiana Airlines 14,850 DN 100
COWAY 67,600 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,800 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 0
