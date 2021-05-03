Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 May 03, 2021

SKTelecom 304,000 UP 500
SNT MOTIV 61,200 0
HyundaiElev 46,100 UP 800
IBK 9,520 DN 170
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 1,400
SamsungEng 17,850 UP 500
SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 DN 4,000
PanOcean 7,020 DN 320
SAMSUNG CARD 33,650 DN 1,650
CheilWorldwide 23,400 UP 1,450
KT 28,450 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 DN2500
LOTTE TOUR 17,500 DN 950
LG Uplus 13,450 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 85,000 UP 3,300
KT&G 83,300 UP 900
LG Display 24,100 DN 200
Kangwonland 25,150 DN 150
NAVER 363,000 UP 3,500
Kakao 114,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 820,000 DN 10,000
KIWOOM 127,000 DN 5,500
DSME 37,700 UP 1,000
DSINFRA 10,250 DN 550
DWEC 7,120 DN 270
DongwonF&B 206,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,150 DN 800
LGH&H 1,565,000 UP 26,000
LGCHEM 907,000 DN 25,000
KEPCO E&C 36,300 DN 2,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,000 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 155,000 DN 2,500
Celltrion 249,500 DN 16,500
Huchems 21,450 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 126,500 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 92,300 DN 500
KIH 106,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Himart 39,100 UP 350
GS 43,450 UP 400
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!