KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 25,100 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 38,800 DN 800
Fila Holdings 44,550 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,500 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,950 DN 1,700
HANWHA LIFE 3,395 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 270,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 10,250 DN 50
SK Innovation 255,500 DN 15,000
POONGSAN 37,950 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 53,700 DN 1,000
Hansae 22,500 DN 1,900
LG HAUSYS 91,000 0
Youngone Corp 41,100 DN 2,800
CSWIND 71,900 DN 5,100
GKL 16,100 DN 300
KOLON IND 62,100 UP 1,600
HanmiPharm 325,500 DN 12,500
BNK Financial Group 7,570 DN 100
emart 168,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY482 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 53,900 DN 2,000
HANJINKAL 50,600 DN 4,900
DoubleUGames 63,200 DN 500
CUCKOO 139,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 116,500 DN 5,000
MANDO 62,200 UP 4,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 773,000 DN 31,000
INNOCEAN 59,400 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 45,350 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,150 DN 300
Netmarble 126,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68900 DN1500
ORION 114,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,100 DN 200
BGF Retail 153,000 0
SKCHEM 255,000 DN 11,500
HDC-OP 27,850 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 10,550 DN 150
HYBE 236,500 DN 6,500
