GM Korea's April sales dip 25 pct amid pandemic slump

All News 15:55 May 03, 2021

SEOUL, May 3 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co. said Monday its sales retreated 25.4 percent last month from a year earlier on weak demand at home and abroad.

The South Korean unit of General Motors Co. sold 21,455 vehicles in April, down from 28,749 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales dropped 18.4 percent on-year to 5,470 units, and exports sank 27.5 percent to 15,985 autos over the cited period, it said.

The Detroit carmaker has three Korean plants -- two in Bupyeong and one in Changwon -- whose combined output capacity reaches 630,000 units a year.

GM Korea's automotive factory in Bupyeong, west of Seoul, is seen in this file photo taken Feb. 8, 2021. (Yonhap)

