S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 3, 2021
All News 16:30 May 03, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.642 0.642 0.0
2-year TB 0.951 0.948 +0.3
3-year TB 1.149 1.141 +0.8
10-year TB 2.124 2.128 -0.4
2-year MSB 0.920 0.919 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.917 1.914 +0.3
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
