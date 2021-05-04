Biden raises ceiling for refugees to U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic, Myanmar unrest
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 3 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order to sharply increase the number of refugees to be admitted into the United States this year, citing "grave humanitarian concerns."
The executive order raises to 62,500 from 15,000 the number of refugees to be allowed into the U.S. in fiscal year 2021. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30.
"Given the ongoing unforeseen emergency refugee situation, I now determine, consistent with my Administration's prior consultation with the Congress, that raising the number of admissions permissible for FY 2021 to 62,500 is justified by grave humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest," said a memorandum for the secretary of state released by the White House.
Biden had signed a presidential determination on refugees in April to keep the ceiling unchanged at 15,000 from the previous administration.
The latest move comes amid recent spikes in COVID-19 infections in countries such as India and Brazil, while many in Myanmar are said to be suffering from a violent military crackdown following a coup in February.
Under the new presidential determination, the number of refugees to the United States from Latin America and the Caribbean will be raised to 5,000 from 3,000, while previously unallocated 13,000 admissions will be awarded to those from the Near East and South Asia region.
It also raises the ceiling for refugees from East Asia to 6,000 from the previous 1,000.
The United States began accepting North Korean defectors in 2004 when its North Korean Human Rights Act was enacted.
The number of North Korean defectors in the U.S., however, is said to remain at only a few hundred.
The number of North Koreans fleeing their homeland has also drastically dropped since early 2020, when Pyongyang began implementing a border closure in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An earlier report from South Korea's Unification Ministry said the number of North Korean defectors finding their way to South Korea dropped to 229 in 2020, compared with 1,047 tallied in 2019 and 1,137 the year before.
At the end of 2020, there were 33,752 former North Koreans settled in South Korea.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
Lee Kwang-soo to step away from 'Running Man' after 11 years
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns S. Korea of consequence for failing to stop propaganda leaflets
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'