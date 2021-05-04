Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to give AstraZeneca vaccines to 60s and over (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Vaccine recipients in May, June expanded to include people aged 60 to 74 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Pfizer vaccination expected to be normalized in 3rd week of May: gov't (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim Oh-soo named as last prosecutor general of Moon administration (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon says 13 mln will receive vaccine shots in first half amid looming shortages (Segye Times)
-- Moon taps new 'gatekeeper' prosecutor general (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Oh-soo at last: Moon appoints pro-administration prosecutor general (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AstraZeneca shots coming to halt amid shortages, but gov't says people aged 60 to 64 will be inoculated in 2nd half (Hankyoreh)
-- At last, Moon appoints prosecutor general 'friendly to administration' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 20,000 stores in Shanghai receive digital yuan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kosdaq market hit by short selling, bio stocks 'knocked down' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- First jabs suspended as supplies dry up (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top doctor says herd immunity by November unlikely (Korea Herald)
-- Vaccinations hit snag due to supply and demand imbalance (Korea Times)
(END)
