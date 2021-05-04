(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 4)

In an interview with the press after he was elected, Song vowed to do everything possible to rectify the party's past mistakes and set out better policies to contain the surging COVID-19 pandemic and stabilize the overheated housing market. The change in the party leadership was inevitable as the DPK and the government's policy failures led directly to the crushing loss in the by-elections. It is necessary for Song to promote close consultations and coordination between the party and the government in the policymaking process.