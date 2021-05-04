(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 4)

When the government was reviewing candidates for the chairperson of the National Research Council of Science and Technology (NST), a body overseeing 25 state-funded research institutions, Lim refused to answer open questions from their union about how to support their research. "I will study later on," she tersely said. She managed to become the chairperson. The community of science and technology in Korea is dumbfounded after she was nominated to head the Ministry of Science and ICT just three months after her appointment as the chairperson. The NST strictly demands political neutrality from candidates for its board chair. But she said she already met the requirements as she had left the ruling Democratic Party (DP) before being appointed as the chair of the board three months ago.