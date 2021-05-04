Go to Contents Go to Navigation

King Sejong Institute offers new Korean learning program using K-pop, K-dramas

All News 08:57 May 04, 2021

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- A state-run Korean language education center said Tuesday it has launched a new Korean learning program using popular K-pop and K-drama content.

The new series, titled "K-wave Korean," carries 52 five-minute video clips in English and provides subtitles in four other languages -- Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Russian -- according to the King Sejong Institute Foundation.

Twenty-seven videos help viewers learn daily Korean expressions, grammar and culture with scenes from popular Korean dramas, such as "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016) and "The Heirs" (2013).

The other 25 used K-pop group's songs, such as Oh My Girl's "Remember Me" and Lovelyz's "Ah-Choo," for Korean lessons.

This composite photo, provided by the King Sejong Institute Foundation, shows scenes of its new Korean language education material, titled "K-wave Korea," which uses K-pop and K-drama content. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The foundation said it has also developed other teaching materials for instructors to use in class, such as Korean textbooks and a teacher's guidebook.

The content is available on the foundation's website (www.iksi.or.kr), its official YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/LearnTeachKorean) and Nuri-Sejonghakdang website (nuri.iksi.or.kr).

"We created easy and fun e-learning materials suited to the younger generation more familiar with the mobile environment," the foundation's chairwoman Kang Hyoun-hwa said, adding it will continue to cultivate various Korean learning content.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

