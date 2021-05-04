Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

May 04, 2021

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/12 Rain 80

Incheon 19/13 Rain 80

Suwon 20/11 Sunny 70

Cheongju 23/13 Sunny 70

Daejeon 22/12 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 19/10 Sunny 80

Gangneung 23/16 Sunny 70

Jeonju 23/14 Sunny 60

Gwangju 22/14 Sunny 80

Jeju 24/16 Sunny 80

Daegu 22/13 Sunny 60

Busan 20/14 Sunny 70
