BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa

All News 10:27 May 04, 2021

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- J-hope, a member of popular K-pop band BTS, has donated 100 million won (US$89,000) for children in Tanzania, a Seoul-based charity said Tuesday.

According to ChildFund Korea, J-Hope expressed hope that his donation will be a helping hand to children in overseas countries on South Korea's Children's Day, which falls on Wednesday.

J-hope has contributed 700 million won through the charity since 2018 as a member of Green Noble Club, a group of high-value donors of ChildFund Korea.

This file photo taken Nov. 20, 2020, shows BTS member J-Hope. (Yonhap)

