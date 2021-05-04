N.K. propaganda outlets slam S. Korea's court ruling in favor of Japan against 'comfort women'
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean propaganda outlets on Tuesday denounced a South Korean court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit by wartime sexual slavery victims against the Japanese government as "a disregard for conscience and justice" and an act of subservience to Japan.
Last month, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the case brought by 20 plaintiffs, including surviving victims forced to work in front-line brothels for Japanese soldiers during World War II, citing sovereign immunity, a legal doctrine that allows a state to be immune from a civil suit in foreign courts.
DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, carried an article by a judge in North Hwanghae Province, calling the decision "a disregard for conscience and justice" and an "evasion of social, historical and ethnic responsibility."
"The stance taken by South Korean authorities is too vague and merely a formality compared to the stark sin of the Japanese," he added.
The judge criticized Japan's wartime sexual slavery as a "colossal atrocity against humanity that must be settled till the end" and stressed that the victims must be protected by the law.
Uriminzokkiri, another propaganda outlet, denounced the court decision as an act of subservience to Japan and a "betrayal to its own people that defends the brutal atrocities of a lifelong enemy."
Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, slammed the decision as a regressive step and called on the court to hand down a fair ruling for the "unfulfilled justice" of the victims.
In South Korea, there are only 14 surviving victims registered with the government, mostly in their 80s and 90s. According to historians, there were around 200,000 victims, mostly from Korea.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
Moon says 13 mln S. Korean may get coronavirus vaccine shots by June