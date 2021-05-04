The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 May 04, 2021
SEOUL, May. 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.64 0.64
3-M 0.69 0.69
6-M 0.73 0.73
12-M 0.83 0.83
(END)
