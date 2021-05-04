Hyundai to launch Genesis brand in Europe this summer
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it will launch the Genesis brand in Europe this summer to gain a share in the high-end and electric vehicle markets.
Hyundai Motor will initially launch the G80 sedan and the GV80 SUV in European markets, such as Germany, Britain and Switzerland, in June, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai said it also plans to introduce the G70 sedan, the GV70 SUV and a strategic model customized for European markets this year.
In its broad expansion strategy, Hyundai said it will place the G80 electrified and two other all-electric models under the Genesis brand in Europe by 2022.
Early this month, Hyundai said it will launch the G80 and the GV80 in China this year to revive sluggish sales in the world's biggest automobile market.
Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015 in the domestic market and has released Genesis models in the United States, Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia.
The Genesis lineup consists of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV70 and GV80 SUVs.
Last month, Hyundai unveiled the Genesis X electric concept as it aims to eventually fill the lineup with zero-emission models in line with market trends.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
