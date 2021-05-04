Kumho Petro Chemical Q1 net income up 272.8 pct to 475.6 bln won
All News 13:54 May 04, 2021
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Kumho Petro Chemical Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 475.6 billion won (US$424.6 million), up 272.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 360.1 percent on-year to 612.5 billion won. Revenue increased 51.3 percent to 1.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 25.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
Most Saved
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) BTS to release 2nd English single 'Butter' on May 21
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage