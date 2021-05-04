Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks turns to profits in Q1

All News 15:18 May 04, 2021

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 65.5 billion won (US$58.5 million), turning from a loss of 3.3 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 26.4 billion won, down 35.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 2.75 trillion won.

The operating profit was 32.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
