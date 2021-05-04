Hybe Q1 net income up 11.3 pct. to 15.8 bln won
All News 15:19 May 04, 2021
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 15.8 billion won (US$14.1 million), up 11.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 9 percent on-year to 21.7 billion won. Sales increased 28.6 percent to 178.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 27.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
New Korean learning kit aims to help more fans study Korean with BTS
Most Saved
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'
-
Moon says 13 mln S. Korean may get coronavirus vaccine shots by June