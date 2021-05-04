LOTTE Fine Chem 65,500 DN 1,000

Shinsegae 315,500 UP 3,000

BoryungPharm 21,600 DN 1,750

L&L 14,400 DN 250

POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 6,000

AmoreG 71,400 DN 1,100

HyundaiMtr 223,500 UP 5,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 55,300 UP 300

Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 600

Daesang 26,500 UP 600

DongkukStlMill 22,250 UP 400

SKNetworks 5,230 UP 30

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 131,000 DN 7,500

ShinhanGroup 39,250 UP 200

HITEJINRO 34,400 DN 250

Yuhan 62,600 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 62,700 DN 3,200

DL 94,800 UP 1,800

HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,300 UP 50

KIA CORP. 80,900 UP 800

SK hynix 132,000 UP 500

HyundaiEng&Const 50,500 UP 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,400 DN 150

LGInt 33,250 UP 2,350

SamsungF&MIns 199,000 DN 3,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,400 UP 100

Kogas 31,450 DN 1,050

Hanwha 30,550 UP 750

DB HiTek 55,400 UP 300

CJ 99,500 UP 2,200

JWPHARMA 28,200 DN 600

Binggrae 61,100 UP 300

GCH Corp 36,150 DN 400

LotteChilsung 148,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,450 DN 210

POSCO 376,500 UP 8,500

SPC SAMLIP 71,800 UP 1,400

SAMSUNG SDS 181,000 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,950 UP 250

(MORE)