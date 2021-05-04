KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 65,500 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 315,500 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 21,600 DN 1,750
L&L 14,400 DN 250
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 6,000
AmoreG 71,400 DN 1,100
HyundaiMtr 223,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 55,300 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 23,300 DN 600
Daesang 26,500 UP 600
DongkukStlMill 22,250 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,230 UP 30
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 131,000 DN 7,500
ShinhanGroup 39,250 UP 200
HITEJINRO 34,400 DN 250
Yuhan 62,600 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 168,500 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 62,700 DN 3,200
DL 94,800 UP 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 18,300 UP 50
KIA CORP. 80,900 UP 800
SK hynix 132,000 UP 500
HyundaiEng&Const 50,500 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,400 DN 150
LGInt 33,250 UP 2,350
SamsungF&MIns 199,000 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,400 UP 100
Kogas 31,450 DN 1,050
Hanwha 30,550 UP 750
DB HiTek 55,400 UP 300
CJ 99,500 UP 2,200
JWPHARMA 28,200 DN 600
Binggrae 61,100 UP 300
GCH Corp 36,150 DN 400
LotteChilsung 148,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,450 DN 210
POSCO 376,500 UP 8,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,800 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 181,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,950 UP 250
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
New Korean learning kit aims to help more fans study Korean with BTS
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'
-
Moon says 13 mln S. Korean may get coronavirus vaccine shots by June