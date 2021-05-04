Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 May 04, 2021

KUMHOTIRE 3,995 UP 50
DB INSURANCE 48,000 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 82,600 UP 900
Nongshim 279,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 83,500 DN 1,100
Hyosung 107,500 0
LOTTE 35,000 UP 250
Youngpoong 671,000 DN 13,000
LOTTE Himart 38,900 DN 200
KEPCO E&C 33,600 DN 2,700
IS DONGSEO 63,300 DN 1,300
IlyangPharm 35,550 DN 350
BukwangPharm 20,650 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,900 UP 2,400
Daewoong 33,150 DN 250
SamyangFood 91,200 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,750 UP 850
CJ CheilJedang 407,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 8,570 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 127,500 DN 3,000
KCC 304,000 UP 6,500
SKBP 104,500 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,055,000 UP 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,540 UP 100
KAL 26,350 DN 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,120 DN 120
ORION Holdings 17,000 DN 100
LG Corp. 126,500 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,050 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 650,000 UP 11,000
KPIC 299,000 UP 2,000
LS 69,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,680 DN 50
SKC 136,000 UP 4,000
SK Discovery 54,300 DN 1,700
GS Retail 34,900 DN 50
Ottogi 536,000 DN 13,000
F&F 180,000 0
NHIS 12,550 UP 200
GC Corp 353,000 UP 12,000
(MORE)

