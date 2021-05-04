KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS E&C 43,250 DN 250
NamsunAlum 3,515 DN 150
MERITZ SECU 4,690 0
HtlShilla 90,400 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 66,300 UP 800
Hanssem 108,500 0
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,000 DN 100
KSOE 150,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,350 DN 50
OCI 120,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,800 DN 700
KorZinc 443,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,160 DN 250
SYC 57,600 0
HyundaiMipoDock 83,100 DN 3,000
S-Oil 91,700 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 195,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 288,500 UP 2,000
HMM 35,650 DN 1,300
HYUNDAI WIA 69,400 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 179,000 UP 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 270,000 UP 6,500
KEPCO 23,350 DN 100
SamsungSecu 41,700 UP 250
KG DONGBU STL 19,350 UP 400
DWS 43,050 DN 550
SKTelecom 307,500 UP 3,500
SNT MOTIV 60,900 DN 300
HyundaiElev 46,400 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,100 DN 700
Mobis 276,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,250 DN 200
HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 200
S-1 80,500 DN 1,000
ZINUS 82,500 DN 400
Hanchem 242,500 DN 4,500
Hanon Systems 16,300 0
SK 279,000 UP 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 60,200 DN 1,100
DONGSUH 30,100 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
New Korean learning kit aims to help more fans study Korean with BTS
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'
-
Moon says 13 mln S. Korean may get coronavirus vaccine shots by June