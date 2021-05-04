GS E&C 43,250 DN 250

NamsunAlum 3,515 DN 150

MERITZ SECU 4,690 0

HtlShilla 90,400 UP 1,200

Hanmi Science 66,300 UP 800

Hanssem 108,500 0

TAEYOUNG E&C 13,000 DN 100

KSOE 150,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,350 DN 50

OCI 120,000 DN 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 55,800 DN 700

KorZinc 443,500 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,160 DN 250

SYC 57,600 0

HyundaiMipoDock 83,100 DN 3,000

S-Oil 91,700 UP 1,800

LG Innotek 195,500 UP 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 288,500 UP 2,000

HMM 35,650 DN 1,300

HYUNDAI WIA 69,400 DN 300

SamsungElecMech 179,000 UP 2,000

KumhoPetrochem 270,000 UP 6,500

KEPCO 23,350 DN 100

SamsungSecu 41,700 UP 250

KG DONGBU STL 19,350 UP 400

DWS 43,050 DN 550

SKTelecom 307,500 UP 3,500

SNT MOTIV 60,900 DN 300

HyundaiElev 46,400 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,100 DN 700

Mobis 276,500 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,250 DN 200

HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 200

S-1 80,500 DN 1,000

ZINUS 82,500 DN 400

Hanchem 242,500 DN 4,500

Hanon Systems 16,300 0

SK 279,000 UP 5,000

ShinpoongPharm 60,200 DN 1,100

DONGSUH 30,100 UP 50

(MORE)