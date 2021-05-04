KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 41,200 DN 500
SamsungEng 16,900 DN 950
SAMSUNG C&T 132,500 UP 500
PanOcean 7,160 UP 140
Asiana Airlines 14,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,000 DN 650
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 800
COWAY 67,500 DN 100
KT 29,100 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL199500 DN3000
LOTTE SHOPPING 120,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE TOUR 17,250 DN 250
LG Uplus 13,950 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 83,600 DN 1,400
IBK 9,520 0
KT&G 82,800 DN 500
DHICO 12,650 DN 150
Doosanfc 39,250 DN 900
LG Display 23,950 DN 150
Kangwonland 25,050 DN 100
NAVER 364,500 UP 1,500
Kakao 115,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 818,000 DN 2,000
KIWOOM 127,000 0
DSME 36,400 DN 1,300
DSINFRA 10,100 DN 150
DWEC 7,080 DN 40
DongwonF&B 215,500 UP 9,000
KEPCO KPS 33,250 UP 100
LGH&H 1,570,000 UP 5,000
LGCHEM 920,000 UP 13,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 77,800 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,350 DN 850
LGELECTRONICS 154,500 DN 500
Celltrion 260,000 UP 10,500
Huchems 21,400 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 134,000 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 89,800 DN 2,500
KIH 107,000 UP 500
GS 43,000 DN 450
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
New Korean learning kit aims to help more fans study Korean with BTS
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
Gender ministry unveils plan to ease adoption of mother's surname
COVID-19 herd immunity looks increasingly unlikely: experts
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
(Yonhap Interview) Song Joong-ki satisfies with cruelly perfect revenge in 'Vincenzo'
Moon says 13 mln S. Korean may get coronavirus vaccine shots by June