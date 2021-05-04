KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 25,450 UP 350
LIG Nex1 39,550 UP 750
Fila Holdings 44,800 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,750 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 3,320 DN 75
AMOREPACIFIC 270,000 0
FOOSUNG 10,200 DN 50
SK Innovation 273,500 UP 18,000
POONGSAN 37,950 0
KBFinancialGroup 53,300 DN 400
Hansae 23,350 UP 850
LG HAUSYS 90,300 DN 700
Youngone Corp 40,200 DN 900
CSWIND 70,400 DN 1,500
GKL 15,800 DN 300
KOLON IND 62,700 UP 600
HanmiPharm 332,500 UP 7,000
BNK Financial Group 7,470 DN 100
emart 163,500 DN 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY478 00 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 54,000 UP 100
HANJINKAL 49,900 DN 700
DoubleUGames 62,300 DN 900
CUCKOO 137,000 DN 2,000
COSMAX 117,000 UP 500
MANDO 63,100 UP 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 764,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 59,000 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 46,200 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,600 UP 450
Netmarble 125,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69500 UP600
ORION 114,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 17,200 UP 100
BGF Retail 158,500 UP 5,500
SKCHEM 255,000 0
HDC-OP 27,400 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,500 DN 50
HYBE 239,500 UP 3,000
