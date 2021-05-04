Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Systems Q1 net income up 1.1 pct to 13.5 bln won

16:22 May 04, 2021

SEOUL, May 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Systems Corp. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 13.5 billion won (US$12 million), up 1.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 7.8 percent on-year to 16.7 billion won. Sales increased 10.3 percent to 277 billion won.
