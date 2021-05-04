S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 4, 2021
All News 16:30 May 04, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.639 0.642 -0.3
2-year TB 0.949 0.951 -0.2
3-year TB 1.158 1.149 +0.9
10-year TB 2.130 2.124 +0.6
2-year MSB 0.921 0.920 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.920 1.917 +0.3
91-day CD 0.730 0.730 0.0
(END)
