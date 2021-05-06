S. Korea's FX reserves hit fresh record high in April on weaker dollar
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves rose to a fresh record high in April as the U.S. dollar's weakness boosted the value of non-dollar assets, central bank data showed Thursday.
The nation's foreign reserves came to US$452.3 billion as of end-April, up $6.18 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
The FX reserves rose last month as a weaker U.S. dollar bolstered the dollar-conversion value of non-dollar assets.
Foreign securities came to $412 billion as of end-April, up $6.12 billion from the previous month and accounting for 91.1 percent of the FX reserves.
But deposits fell $50 million on-month to $27.2 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
As of the end of March, South Korea was the world's ninth-largest holder of FX reserves, down one notch from the previous month.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(2nd LD) Jae-yong bolsters grip on Samsung Electronics after inheritance
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
N. Korea may give up nukes, but will test U.S. commitment to diplomacy: U.S. experts
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits