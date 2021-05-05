Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon holds online meeting with kids for Children's Day

All News 06:00 May 05, 2021

SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in held an online meeting with a group of elementary school students on the occasion of Children's Day.

He joined the event from his Cheong Wa Dae office on Tuesday, together with first lady Kim Jung-sook, and a related video clip was released Wednesday, which marks the 99th Children's Day in South Korea.

Invited to the meeting were all 38 students at Doseong Elementary School in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province. Located in the county, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, the tiny school is known for its play-at-school program.

"Children's Day is a day when children are the protagonist of the world," Moon told the kids.

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook meet a group of elementary school students via video links at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 4, 2021. (Yonhap)

He expressed regret that he was meeting them via video links due to COVID-19.

"It is my biggest wish to enable you to play with friends, with masks off, as early as possible," he added. "Let's make efforts together, while abiding by virus control and prevention rules, so that such a day can come as soon as possible."

Moon said that he likes Pyeongchang, where the school is situated, especially as the 2018 Winter Olympic games took place there.

It is customary for South Korea's president to invite kids and their families to Cheong Wa Dae on Children's Day. Last year, Moon instead offered a virtual tour of his office for children amid the spread of the coronavirus.

President Moon Jae-in waves to elementary school students, with first lady Kim Jung-sook seated next to him, during an online meeting at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on May 4, 2021.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!