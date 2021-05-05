Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Rival parties wrangle over alleged ethical lapses of science minister nominee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Four months away from picking party's presidential candidate, political parties on countdown to election (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea's April consumer prices soar 2.3 percent (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Too many apologies at minister nominee hearings (Donga Ilbo)
-- Minister nominee hearings that ended with apologies (Segye Times)
-- Concerns growing over Samsung falling behind in chip technologies (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Comprehensive property tax to hit 6 tln won, sixfold increase in two years (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cryptocurrency boom not quite the same as four years ago (Hankyoreh)
-- Police likely to recommend prosecution indict Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu for inciting to destroy evidence (Hankook Ilbo)
-- '2nd Jamsil COEX' to break ground in 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- More parents opt to diversify stock portfolios for their kids (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Recovery is back and so is inflation (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea stops first-dose appointments amid COVID-19 vaccine supply shortage (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. falls short of cajoling N. Korea into talks: experts (Korea Times)
