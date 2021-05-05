Korean-language dailies

-- Rival parties wrangle over alleged ethical lapses of science minister nominee (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Four months away from picking party's presidential candidate, political parties on countdown to election (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea's April consumer prices soar 2.3 percent (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Too many apologies at minister nominee hearings (Donga Ilbo)

-- Minister nominee hearings that ended with apologies (Segye Times)

-- Concerns growing over Samsung falling behind in chip technologies (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Comprehensive property tax to hit 6 tln won, sixfold increase in two years (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cryptocurrency boom not quite the same as four years ago (Hankyoreh)

-- Police likely to recommend prosecution indict Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu for inciting to destroy evidence (Hankook Ilbo)

-- '2nd Jamsil COEX' to break ground in 2023 (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- More parents opt to diversify stock portfolios for their kids (Korea Economic Daily)

