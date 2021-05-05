(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 5)

However, critics call into question his qualification to lead the law enforcement agency. When former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family faced allegations of corruption and admissions fraud in 2019, Kim proposed that a special team of prosecutors be formed to investigate the case that would not be under the direct supervision of then Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl. His proposal was nothing but a government ploy to exclude Yoon from the investigation of Cho. It made Kim invite the wrath of not only Yoon, but also reform-minded prosecutors who were adamant about waging a war on corruption.