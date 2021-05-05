Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 May 05, 2021
SEOUL, May. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/11 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/11 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/13 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/12 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 20/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 20/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/12 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/14 Cloudy 0
Daegu 23/15 Sunny 0
Busan 23/16 Sunny 0
