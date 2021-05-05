Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 May 05, 2021

SEOUL, May. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/11 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 20/12 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 20/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 20/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/12 Sunny 0

Jeju 21/14 Cloudy 0

Daegu 23/15 Sunny 0

Busan 23/16 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!