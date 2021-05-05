Kia EV6 draws strong preorders in Europe
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's No. 2 automaker, said Wednesday its first all-electric model, the EV6, logged decent presale orders in Europe.
According to the automaker, presale orders for the EV have topped 7,000 in Britain, France, Germany and other major countries, with the number set to further rise.
Kia unveiled its crossover EV built on a dedicated platform last month and received 21,016 units of preorders on the first day of its launch in South Korea, which set a new record among the automaker's SUV models.
Early demand for the EV6 has already far surpassed Kia's sales target of 13,000 units for this year on its home turf.
The automaker aims to sell 17,000 EV6 this year in overseas markets.
The EV6 is priced at over 45 million won to around 55 million won (US$40,000 and $48,500) in South Korea. With government subsidies, it can be purchased at below 40 million won.
The model will offer two choices of battery packs -- a standard 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and a long-range 77.4-kWh one.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
Fully vaccinated people can skip 14-day self-isolation: authorities
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
Over 40 foreigners found infected with COVID-19 in Gangneung's preemptive testing
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family