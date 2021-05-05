Today in Korean history
May 6
1952 -- Commercial phone lines connecting Seoul and Busan open.
1981 -- The Korea Fair Trade Commission, the nation's antitrust watchdog, is launched.
2003 -- The National Assembly passes a revision bill on war veterans and Agent Orange patients to expand government subsidies and free treatment.
2005 -- President Roh Moo-hyun demands that Japan take concrete "action" rather than make "apologies" for the atrocities it committed during its colonization of the Korean Peninsula and World War II.
2018 -- A South Korean court rules that an Iranian who converted from Islam to Christianity should be given refugee status as he could be persecuted if he goes back to his country.
(END)
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
(URGENT) N. Korea accuses U.S. of insulting its leader, warns of corresponding actions
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
(LEAD) Nat'l treasures, masterpieces among late Samsung chairman's art collection to be donated
-
K-pop girl group ITZY brimming with confidence in new EP 'Guess Who'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea faces looming COVID-19 vaccine shortage
-
BTS wins 4 nominations at 2021 Billboard Music Awards
-
BTS' J-hope donates 100 mln won for children in Africa
-
N. Korea said to quit World Cup qualifiers to be hosted by S. Korea in June
-
(News Focus) Mother-son tragedy gets Seoul to end obligation to financially support family
-
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
-
Police investigate cryptocurrency exchange, freeze its cash deposits