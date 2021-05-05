Top diplomats from S. Korea, Brunei agree on more cooperation
SEOUL, May 5 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has held talks with his Bruneian counterpart on the margins of a Group of Seven meeting in London and discussed bilateral and regional issues, his ministry said Wednesday.
In the talks, which took place Tuesday, Chung and Erywan Yusof agreed to advance bilateral cooperation in areas, such as construction and tourism, as the two countries have worked closely even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also agreed to bolster cooperation to overcome the pandemic together and achieve an economic recovery at an early date, according to the ministry.
In regards to Myanmar, the ministers shared the view that an early and faithful implementation of the recently adopted agreement among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) that calls for an end to the violence is essential. Brunei is the current chair of ASEAN.
Chung was also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart earlier, but the meeting was canceled after two officials from the Indian delegation were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19.
