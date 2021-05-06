U.S. again reaches out to N. Korea but to no avail: WP column
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, May 5 (Yonhap) -- The United States has again reached out to North Korea for dialogue, this time to explain the outcome of its recently concluded North Korea policy review, but Pyongyang continues to remain unresponsive, a Washington Post columnist wrote.
In an opinion piece published by the U.S. newspaper on Wednesday, Josh Rogin also said the U.S. has no plan to appoint a special envoy for North Korea, at least for now.
The Joe Biden administration has said it had sought to engage with North Korea since mid-February, but that the reclusive nation did not respond to its overtures.
"The Biden team quietly reached out to Pyongyang in February but got no response. Nor has the Kim regime responded to a second attempt by Team Biden to convey the results of this now-completed review," he wrote, citing two unidentified "senior administration officials."
The U.S. announced the conclusion of its monthslong North Korea policy review on Friday.
The writer did not specify when the "second attempt" was made.
Instead, he claimed the White House has decided "not to appoint" a special representative for North Korea, a post that has been vacant since former Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun stepped down on Jan. 20.
The State Department will appoint a special envoy for North Korean human rights, the official said, because that is required by law. But until there's a dialogue with Pyongyang, there's no need to designate a lead official for such negotiations, he quoted an administration official as saying.
North Korea has stayed away from denuclearization talks with the U.S. since leader Kim Jong-un's second meeting with Donald Trump ended without a deal in Hanoi in February 2019.
The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018, where the North Korean leader had agreed to complete denuclearization of his country in exchange for security guarantees.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki has said the new North Korea policy will not seek a "grand-bargain" or all-or-nothing agreement with the North, but instead pursue a "calibrated and practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy" with North Korea.
Pyongyang has said it will continue to ignore U.S. outreach until Washington abandons its hostility toward the North.
On Sunday, the North said the U.S. will face "worse and worse crises" that are beyond control, accusing Biden of making a serious "blunder" in his address to U.S. Congress last Wednesday where he vowed to work with U.S. allies to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula through diplomacy and deterrence.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
