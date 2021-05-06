Korean-language dailies

-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, Japan meet for 1st time in London, agree to strengthen communication (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Concerns rise over economic recovery sans employment (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ambiguous law on severe disasters doesn't stipulate who will be punished (Donga Ilbo)

-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to strengthen cooperation for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Foreign ministers for S. Korea, Japan meet for 1st time as 2 countries remain apart on key issues (Segye Times)

-- Anxious moments await in May amid rising COVID-19 variant cases (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cryptocurrency creeps into everyday life at convenient stores, cafes, cinemas (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, Japan hold 20-minute meeting on 'comfort women' ruling, contaminated Fukushima water (Hankyoreh)

-- 1st African swine fever case reported in Yeongwol (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, Japan meet for 1st time in 15 months, unable to narrow differences on issues (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Study shows top 5 pct of income earners pays 65 pct of taxes (Korea Economic Daily)

