Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, Japan meet for 1st time in London, agree to strengthen communication (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Concerns rise over economic recovery sans employment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ambiguous law on severe disasters doesn't stipulate who will be punished (Donga Ilbo)
-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to strengthen cooperation for denuclearization of Korean Peninsula (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Foreign ministers for S. Korea, Japan meet for 1st time as 2 countries remain apart on key issues (Segye Times)
-- Anxious moments await in May amid rising COVID-19 variant cases (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Cryptocurrency creeps into everyday life at convenient stores, cafes, cinemas (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, Japan hold 20-minute meeting on 'comfort women' ruling, contaminated Fukushima water (Hankyoreh)
-- 1st African swine fever case reported in Yeongwol (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Top diplomats for S. Korea, Japan meet for 1st time in 15 months, unable to narrow differences on issues (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Study shows top 5 pct of income earners pays 65 pct of taxes (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Top envoys of Korea, Japan finally meet (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top S. Korea, Japan envoys hold talks after yearlong standoff (Korea Herald)
-- Calls growing to strip foreign residents of voting rights (Korea Times)
